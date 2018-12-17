BSSO 'Home for the Holidays' concert sparkles with Christmas spirit

HERALD photos/Roger Cline The Big Spring Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Keith Graumann, and joined by the Big Spring High School Choir under the direction of Gershom Garcia, performed a variety of holiday music Saturday night during the "Home For the Holidays" concert. In the left photo, Garcia leads the BSHS Choir in an a cappella rendition of Pentatonix's "That's Christmas To Me." In the right photo, Graumann greets jolly old St. Nicholas and welcomes him to the program. Santa interacted with childreHERALD photos/Roger Cline The Big Spring Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Keith Graumann, and joined by the Big Spring High School Choir under the direction of Gershom Garcia, performed a variety of holiday music Saturday night during the "Home For the Holidays" concert. In the left photo, Garcia leads the BSHS Choir in an a cappella rendition of Pentatonix's "That's Christmas To Me." In the right photo, Graumann greets jolly old St. Nicholas and welcomes him to the program. By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Monday, December 17, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Quite a few Howard County residents made their way out to the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium Saturday night to stay "Home For the Holidays."
The event was the holiday concert performed by the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Keith Graumann, along with solo singers Lawrence Thibeault and Tara Trowbridge, and the combined Big Spring High School choirs under the direction of Gershom Garcia.
"This was one of the most fun concerts I've done in recent memory," Graumann said...

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.

