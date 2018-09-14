BSSO kicks off season with dinner

Couples got on their feet and began dancing when Jody Nix began their performance at the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra kick off dinner Thursday evening. A series of outstanding performances and speeches from Symphony participants and board members left the crowd more than thrilled about the upcoming concert “B is for Bernstein”, scheduled to take place Saturday, September 15, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium located at 310 E. 3rd St.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.