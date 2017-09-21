BSSO plans Festival Fall Concert for Sept. 30

“Music is a higher revelation than philosophy.” Words said by Ludwig van Beethoven himself, and for those in accordance with Beethoven, seeing the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra in their 36th season of performing arts for the community of Big Spring at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium is is not negotiable.

The 2017-2018 season, called “Let it ‘B,’” is a year filled with pieces by Beethoven, ending with pieces by The Beatles.

The Big Spring Symphony kicks off the season with their first concert Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The “Festival Fall Concert,” features piano soloist, Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver medalist. A native of Minneapolis, Broberg started tapping away on the piano at the age of six, and has been doing it ever since. Broberg won the silver medal at the Fifteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and now will showcase his skills to those in attendance on the 30th.

