BSSO 'Side By Side' concert Saturday

Maestro John Giordano is an internationally known orchestral conductor. He's the music director of the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra; and previously conducted the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, where he also worked as a judge for the prestigious Van Cliburn piano competition.

Coming up this weekend, some Big Spring High School musicians will have the opportunity to perform onstage under Giordano's baton, showing off music they have been working hard to perfect. The event is the BSSO's "Side By Side" Concert, and it's scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Big Spring's Municipal Auditorium, 310 E. Third St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

"We'll have some of the best members of the Big Spring High School Band come to play a finale – actually two," said BSSO Music Director and Primary Conductor Dr. Keith Graumann. "They'll be playing a huge piece by Sibelius called "Finlandia." Of course, Sibelius was Finnish, and he's like a national hero for Finland. This is a huge piece, and we'll have members of the Big Spring Band play side by side with us for this final piece, plus we'll do an encore with those same people. We hope to feature them, and maybe have their parents stand, and that kind of thing," ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.