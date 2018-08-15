Budget approved, tax rate discussed at HC Board meeting

At their meeting Monday, the Howard Community College Board of Trustees approved the budgets and discussed the tax rate for the district for the upcoming fiscal year.

The unrestricted portion of Howard College's budget, including budgets for the Big Spring, Lamesa, and San Angelo campuses for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, is $27,878,344; up $1,244,019 from last year's unrestricted portion of $26,634,325. The unrestricted portion of the South West Collegiate Institute for the Deaf is $4,192,113; down $93,300 from last year's unrestricted portion of $4,285,413.

