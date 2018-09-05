Budget, tax issues on commissioners agenda for today

Howard County commissioners will consider several issues dealing with budgetary and tax issues at their meeting this afternoon.

The commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

Among the issues under consideration is a proposed property tax abatement for the City of Coahoma. Also within the category of taxes, commissioners will consider the delinquent tax report and delinquent tax contract renewal.

Also on the agenda is consideration of the budget of the 9-1-1 Communications District. 9-1-1 Director Pepper Sullivan presented the budget at the most recent Big Spring City Council meeting, where it was approved by the council.

