Buffs’ season ends in Area round

The Buffs watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 6-0 loss to Stamford on Friday. The Bulldogs outhit the Buffs 4 to 2 in the game but it was the seven errors for Forsan that really cost them.

Stamford scored on an error and a groundout by Joseph Hernandez in the second inning.

The Buffs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Stamford, giving up six runs.

Josh Mueller pitched Stamford to victory. He lasted six and two-thirds innings, allowed two hits, zero runs, and struck out and impressive 11 batters faced. Ben West threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Hergert took the loss for the Buffs. He lasted six innings, allowed four hits, six runs and struck out three. Hergert and Jonathon Gabehart each collected one hit to lead Forsan Buffaloes.

It was a tough way to end the season for the Buffs, but capturing a Bi-district title after a slow start to the season is something the team should be extremely proud of. Congratulations to the Buffs' players and coaches on a great year!