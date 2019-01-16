Buffs beat Christoval 53-33 to get to 2-0 in district play

The Buffs jumped out early on the Cougars at home Tuesday night in Forsan and never looked back as they cruised to a convincing 20 point victory over Christoval to go 2-0 in district play.

Kobe Richardson led Forsan to victory with another big double-double, scoring 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and 4 steals as well. Paul Evans had 4 points and 5 big assists while Caden Williams played strong down low scoring 6 points and grabbing 7 boards. But it was the Buffs' suffocating team defense that kept them in the drivers seat by holding the Cougars to 40% shooting from the field and just 17% shooting from the three point line. That great team defense held Christoval to an unbelievable 3 points in the first quarter and just 9 points in the first half.

With their defense playing that well Richardson took over on offense and put the Cougars away for good. With the win the Buffs go to 2-0 in district 7-2A and drop Christoval to 1-1.