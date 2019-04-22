Buffs blow out Rotan 33-8 for a big district win on the road

The Buffs were firing on all cylinders this past Friday on the road. Forsan saw the ball great at the plate in their big win collecting an amazing 25 hits in the game to just three for Rotan. The game was lopsided from the very start, with the Buffs scoring 20 runs in the top of the first inning alone to put the game on ice after only one at bat.

With 25 hits in the game Forsan had multiple players with more than one hit. Sawyer Stallings, Josh Cervantes, Jordan Enriquez, Cayden Morgan, Major Stockton, Dylon Kligora, Maverick Yanez, Jonathon Gabehart and Brandon Valdez each had two or more hits in the game while Cervantes and Stallings led the way with four hits each in the huge win. Stalling went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI's as the Buffs also stole 13 bases with Cervantes leading the team with three bags.

Russell Welch got the start and the win for Forsan on the mound. Welch pitched three innings and allowed just two runs on two hits. Cervantes and Stockton both pitched in relief for the Buffs as well to round out the Forsan pitching in the win.

With a 20 run first inning and a 10 run top of the fourth, the Buffs left no doubt about who was the better team despite giving up six runs in the bottom of the fourth. With great offense and good pitching Forsan dominated Rotan from the first pitch to the last and got the big 10 run rule for the win.