Forsan played Hermleigh on Saturday. Hermleigh scored six runs in the first inning, but Forsan still held on and won 16-9. Hermleigh offense in the inning was led by Rivera, Leatherwood, Hancock, Carr, and Carroll, who each had RBIs in the inning.

The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game.The Buffaloes collected 17 hits and Hermleigh had five.

