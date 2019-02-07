Buffs clinch third straight District title with 69-45 win over Winters

The Buffs won their 23rd straight home conference game against Winters Tuesday night to clinch their third straight District title with a convincing 69-45 win to improve to 8-0 in district play this season. It was a game in which every single player contributed to the win and showed everyone exactly why they have had sustained success.

In the first quarter, it was a close game with both teams finding success offensively, and shooting the ball well. By the end of the quarter the Buffs had just a narrow two point lead at 17-15.

In the second, Forsan got a little more separation from Winters, but Winters still had success scoring and the Buffs went into the half leading 37-28.

Coming out of the break, Forsan completely took over the game and played outstanding team defense in the third quarter holding Winters to just 5 points in the period and taking a commanding 53-33 lead into the fourth.

In the final period, the Buffs put Winters away for good outscoring them 16 to 12 in the final period to get the lopsided 69-45 victory.

The Buffs really shared the ball well in the game with 21 assists on 25 made baskets. Kobe Richardson and Zane Riffe led Forsan in scoring with 12 apiece while Jordan Enriquez led the team with 8 assists. Richardson also had 7 steals in the game to lead the Buffs defense in the big win. Forsan has two more games to finish off the regular season and will try to make it a perfect 10-0 as the prepare for the playoffs.