Buffs come up short in the fourth in the Area round versus Plains

The Buffs played their tails off in a tough back and forth game in the Area round of the playoffs against Plains. In a game with multiple lead changes and momentum swings, Forsan just didn't have the fire power in the final period to overcome the Cowboys. The Buffs fought hard and never gave in, but in the fourth quarter they couldn't get their shots to fall and were defeated by Plains 57-49. The score doesn't indicate how close the game actually was until the final minutes. But it is safe to say it was one of the more competitive and fun to watch basketball games of the season.

In the first quarter, neither team got on the board for the first 2 minutes of play. Kobe Richardson finally put the first points on the board with two made free throws to go up 2-0 with 5:30 left in the first. Both teams came to life offensively after a slow start and the game was tied at 7-7 with 2 minutes remaining in the opening period. Forsan fell behind 10-9 do to some great outside shooting by Plains, but the Buffs battled back with a 5-0 run to end the quarter leading 14-10. Kobe Richardson and Zane Riffe led the way for Forsan in the first and had the team tracking in the right direction headed into the second period.

In the second quarter, Plains came out firing and went on a 5-0 run of their own to retake the lead at 15-14. The Cowboys' Alex Morales was a dead eye from deep and really stretched the Buffs defense in the quarter. After going back and forth scoring the basketball, Plains increased their lead to 3 at 19-16 with 5:15 left in the half. The Cowboys continued to stretch their lead to 24-18 until Richardson hit a big time three off the dribble to cut the lead back down to one score. With the deep shot, Forsan cut the lead to 24-21 with 3 minutes left before the break. Plains responded and pushed their lead back up to 5 with less than a minute to play in the half. However, they left just enough time on the clock for Richardson to get a good look and he buried it to get the game back to one score at 28-25 going into the break.

For Forsan, Richardson had 13 points in the first half and was very efficient as a scorer and a distributor. Zane Riffe added 7 points and 5 rebounds in the half and was a key on the defensive end of the court as well. For Plains, Austin Ward had 11 first half points while Alex Morales added 6 points from behind the arc. It was the Cowboys ability to stretch the floor with their outside shooting and then get easy points in the paint that really hurt the Buffs in the first half. Offensively both teams were very efficient through two quarters of play.

Coming out of the break, Plains went cold and Kobe went off! Trailing 30-25, Richardson had a 5-0 run all on his own and tied the game at 30 on big three from deep with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. That run sparked both offenses and over the next 4 minutes of play it was a three point shooting exhibition. Richardson hit two more from deep and Plains hit 4 from behind the arc to bring the game to a 43-43 tie with just 30 seconds left in the period. The Cowboys struck from deep again as the buzzer sounded to give them a narrow 46-43 lead in a quarter with 8 made three point shots. Richardson was absolutely fantastic in the third. Kobe scored 13 points in the quarter and made 3 clutch three's.

In the fourth quarter, Plains continued were they left off at the end of the third and increased their lead to 48-43. Jordan Enriquez hit a big shot to cut the lead back to 48-45 with 4 minutes left in the game. That was the last field goal the Buffs would score until the final 30 seconds of the contest. After a three point play to go up 51-46 with 3 minutes left in the game, the Cowboys decided to play keep away from the Buffs. With the lead and the ability to run the clock out, Plains forced Forsan into a must foul situation and put the game on ice with some clutch free throw shooting. The Buffs Ty Freeman did hit a three with under a minute to play to cut the lead to 55-49 but it was too little too late as the Cowboys put the game away from the charity stripe and came away with the 57-49 win to take the Area Championship.

The Buffs only scored six points in the final quarter after going off for 18 points in the third. It was one of those quarters where it seemed like every loose ball, every 50/50 scenario and every tough call went in the Cowboys favor. Shots that usually fall for the Buffs didn't and shots for Plains seemed to go in no matter what kind of whacky bounce they took off the rim. It was a heartbreaking way for these young mens' fantastic season to come to an end, but they should all be proud of what they accomplished this year. For the seniors, the legacy you have left and the foundation you have built will be a constant reminder to those who come after you of what it takes to be great and to play like champions.

Kobe Richardson had a great game with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block. Zane Riffe added 8 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal. Caden Williams had 2 points and 5 rebounds while Paul Evans chipped in with 4 points and 4 rebounds. Congratulations to the Buffs on another great season.