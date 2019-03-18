Buffs drop two games to tough opposition on Saturday in Forsan Tournament

The Buffs' young team fought hard and played well against two tough opponents on Saturday in the Forsan Tournament. Forsan didn't quite have the fire power to overcome Edgewood and Muenster this past weekend, but they did rack up 14 hits in the two games and scored 11 runs. Unfortunately the Buffs' success at the plate left Forsan unable to keep the opposition off the board. The Buffs gave up 17 hits and 26 runs over the two games and came away with two losses to two very good teams.

In the Buffs' first game against Edgewood, Forsan gave up too many runs early and couldn't recover even though they made a great late inning run to make it a close 10-7 loss. Edgewood scored all 10 of their runs in the first three innings before the Buffs locked down on defense and held them scoreless for the next two innings.

Forsan scored just 2 runs in the first two innings, but then found their timing at the plate and made a game of it with 5 runs in the last two innings. With their late inning scoring burst the Buffs really showed what they are capable of with their sticks, but it was just too little too late and Forsan came up just short.

Both teams had 8 hits in the game with Jordan Enriquez leading the way for the Buffs with 3 hits in four at bats and Cayden Morgan leading the team in RBIs with 2. Allen went two for three at the plate for Edgewood to lead their offense in the 10-7 win over Forsan.

Brandon Valdez got the start on the mound for the Buffs. Valdez pitched three innings, allowed 10 runs on 8 hits and struck out two. Russell Welch came in and threw two innings in relief for Forsan as well. Bannister got the win for Edgewood in the game. He threw four innings, allowed 7 runs on 8 hits and struck out four.

In the Buffs' second game on Saturday, the young team squared off against the baseball powerhouse Muenster. The Hornets were dominant at the plate scoring 16 runs on 9 hits in the game. Muenster also showed their defensive abilities, holding Forsan to just 4 runs despite giving up 6 hits. The Buffs didn't have a good game in the field either, Forsan committed 6 errors in the 16-4 loss while Muenster played error free ball to help get them the win.

It looked like the Buffs might surprise the Hornets after a promising firs inning that ended with Forsan up 2-1 over Muenster thanks to a Brandon Valdez RBI tripel. But the Hornets had other ideas and came back with 3 more runs in the top of the second to take a lead they would not relinquish.

After holding the Buffs scoreless in the bottom of the second, Muenster exploded for 7 runs in the top of the third to put the game well out of reach at 11-2. Six Hornets drove in runs in the big inning and Forsan just didn't have an answer for Muensters dominance at the plate. Despite their defensive struggles six Buffs did get hits in the game. Valdez, Cayden Morgan, Trey Brockman, Kobe Richardson, Jordan Enriquez and Jonathon Gabehart each snagged a hit in the tough loss.

Major Stockton got the start for the Buffs and allowed 9 runs on 3 hits in two and a third innings. Sawyer Stallings took over on the mound for Forsan in relief and allowed 5 runs on 6 hits in just one inning on the rubber. Trubenbach got the start and the win for Muenster. He allowed just 2 runs on 3 hits over three innings and struck out five in the 16-4 win.

The Buffs will travel to Hawley this evening to take on Archer City looking to get back on track.