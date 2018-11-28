Buffs fall to Klondike 51-46

Kobe Richardson led the Buffs with 31 points hitting 5 threes and going 7-8 from the charity stripe. Richardson also stepped up on defense collecting 10 rebounds and snatching 4 steals in the tough loss. Jonathon Gabehart added 6pts and swiped 3 steals as well for the Buffs.

Klondike had a more offense by committee approach with three players in double digits. Dyck had 12 points, Raines added 11 points and Arismendez rounded out Klondike's scoring with 12 points.

Forsan has started the season 0-3 but are coming together and playing better as a unit. The Buffs' next game is versus Pecos at Howard College Friday 6:30 p.m.