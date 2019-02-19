Buffs get another gold ball with a 46-33 Bi-District win over Hawley

The Buffs came into Monday nights' Bi-District championship game against Hawley riding a big win streak and had no plans of letting that come to an end. Forsan did what they are known for doing, playing great defense and being efficient on offense to get the big win and yet another gold ball to add to their trophy case. The Buffs led for most of the game and Kobe Richardson was just too much for the Bearcats to handle as Forsan ran away with the game and pulled off the big 46-33 Bi-District win.

In the first quarter, Forsans' defense was outstanding, allowing just 6 points to Hawley in the opening period. The Buffs took advantage and jumped out to an early 12-6 lead headed into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Hawley fought their way back into the game playing some great defense of their own. The Bearcats held Forsan to just 7 points in the quarter and cut the lead to 19-15 heading into the half. Despite not having much success on offense in the second, the Buffs' defense still held Hawley to just 9 points in the second quarter to maintain their lead.

Coming out of the break, Forsan regained their offensive rhythm while maintaining their lock down defense. The Buffs outscored the Bearcats 14 to 9 in the third to increase their lead to 33-24 heading into the final period.

In the fourth, Forsan put Hawley away for good. The Buffs once again held the Bearcats under 10 points and scored 13 more of their own to put the game on ice. With four straight quarters of fantastic defense by the Buffs, Hawley didn't have much of a chance and Forsan got themselves a first round post season win.

Kobe Richardson led all scorers with 26 points in the game. Aaron Gutierrez added 9 points and Zane Riffe chipped in with 6 points to round out the Buffs' offensive leaders. “We had a great team effort on defense tonight. We really executed the defensive game plan well” said Head Coach Cory Richardson of his teams play. The Buffs will play the winner of Plains and Ft. Hancock.

Congratulations to the Buffs on a big win! We look forward to seeing you guys hoist yet another gold ball in the near future.