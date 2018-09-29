Buffs lose heartbreaker at Big Lake 28-27

In what was the best full game that the Buffs have put together all season the Owls found a way to squeak out a victory in the closing minutes for a 28-27 victory Friday night. The Buffs played well in all three phases against Reagan County and had a seven point lead in the closing minutes of the game. The closing minutes were a true heartbreaker for the Buffs who couldn't quite hold on for the win despite outplaying the Owls for almost the entire game. Despite the loss the Buffs really came together as a unit a put forth their best performance of the year and seem to be peaking at exactly the right time as the move closer to district play.

