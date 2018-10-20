Buffs outlasted by Ozona in district opener 28-20

Forsan and Ozona both came out swinging on Friday night, each looking to get their first district win. The Lions and Buffs both put up big numbers on offense in the back and forth game and the outcome came down to the last possession. The Lions picked up 426 yards of total offense and converted five of nine third down conversions. Ozona had 20 first downs in the game and possessed the ball for 25:14 with a ground game that chewed up 373 yards and allowed the Lions to control the clock.

The Buffs put up 353 yards of total offense, possessing the ball for 22:46 while converting four for nine on third down conversions. Forsan moved the chains 21 times in the game and had great balance on offense with 159 rushing yards and another 194 yards through the air. Despite the team stats being so closely comparable it was Ozona's ability to create takeaways (two interceptions) while not turning the ball over themselves that gave them the narrow 28-20 advantage as time expired.

