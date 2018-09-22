Buffs outmatched by Wolves in Colorado City

In what was sure to be a tall order for Buffs, Colorado City showed why they are undefeated in the big 54-6 win over Forsan. The Buffs struggled to get anything going on offense producing only 6 points and 172 total yards of offense against the tough Wolves' defense. The lack of offensive production put even more stress on the defense which gave up 54 points in the game and 17 first downs. Colorado City came into the contest averaging close to 40 points per game and proved that their offense lives up to the stats. On the other side of the ball, the Wolves defense was also dominant and allowed just six points in the game and no points through three full quarters. Up against such a complete team the Buffs really had their work cut out for them and in this game they couldn't quite rise to meet that challenge.

Next Friday this young Buffs' team will square off against the rival Reagan County Owls (2-2). Forsan, still in search of the first win of the season, is getting better each week as they continue to face off against tough opponents while they prepare for district play.

