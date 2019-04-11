Buffs rally to get a 9-5 victory over Ira in district play

The Buffs won their second straight matchup Tuesday night in Ira with an impressive come from behind rally in the last two innings to get the 9-5 victory and go to 1-0 in district play. Forsan looked great at the plate and despite being outhit 9 to 8 by Ira the Buffs scored runs in 6 out of the 7 innings and really capitalized on the 5 errors committed by the Bulldogs. With great discipline at the plate and some stellar pitching and defense, Forsan was able to pull off the impressive come from behind win.

The Buffs got on the board first and were up 2-0 after the first two innings. Then the Bulldogs responded and scored two runs in the bottom of the third after holding Forsan scoreless in the top of the inning to tie the game at 2 all. The Buffs answered in the top of the fourth and scored one run to regain the narrow lead at 3-2. Forsan didn't let anyone get home in the bottom of the fourth and then scored another solo run in the top of the fifth to increase their lead to 4-2. But Ira wasn't done yet and they put together a big inning, scoring three runs to steal the lead from the Buffs at 5-4. With only two at bats left in the game for Forsan, they really went to work and scored 5 runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined while stepping up big time on defense and holding the Bulldogs scoreless. The 5-0 rally gave the Buffs all they needed to put the game away for good and get the nice come from behind victory to go to 1-0 in district play.

Russell Welch and Major Stockton both did a great job on the mound for Forsan. Welch got the start and pitched four innings for the Buffs. Welch allowed just 3 runs on 7 hits and really pounded the strike zone. Stockton came in in relief for Forsan and pitched 3 innings while giving up just 2 runs on 2 hits and struck out three.

Offensively, Kobe Richardson led the way for the Buffs. Richardson had 3 hits and drove in 3 runs in the win. Brandon Valdez also had a big night at the dish. Valdez went 2-3 and drove in a run of his own to help his team get to 1-0 in district.

“It was a big district win on the road for us. The boys played good fundamental baseball tonight. We only had two errors and the pitchers did a great job on the mound. We were able to put up 8 hits and score in 6 out of 7 innings. I was really proud of our kids effort tonight” said Forsan Head Baseball Coach Stephen East of his team after their big district win on Tuesday.

Forsan will square off again against Ira this Friday hoping to sweep the season series and put themselves in the drivers seat for the district title.