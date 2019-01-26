Buffs remain unbeaten in district play with an impressive 67-36 home win over Eldorado

The Buffs came out of the gate fast Friday night at home against the Eldorado Eagles and kept their foot on the gas throughout the game. There was some drama early as one of the Eagles' players got ejected from the game right off the bat for coming after Buffs' guard Kobe Richardson after they got tangled up at mid court. But once it was all said and done, and Richardson had shot his free throws, Forsan had an early 6-0 lead that they would never relinquish. The Buffs shot the ball well from the field in the game going 16 for 30 and made some key free throws to keep the Eagles at bay. The key to the Buffs continued success however has been their stellar team defense and rebounding. By forcing bad shots, protecting the paint and exploiting passing lanes not only did Forsan limit Eldorado's scoring opportunities, they also created easy transition baskets and were able to draw some desperation fouls as well.

With the win the Buffs moved to 5-0 in district play keeping them in sole possession of first place, as they move forward. Richardson led all scorers with 24 points on 6 for 8 from the field and 9 of 14 from the charity stripe. Richardson also tied for the team lead with 8 rebounds and led the team in steals with 8 takeaways as well. The lone rough spot for Richardson was his shooting just 1 for 7 from three point range in the game. Gabehart also had double digit points with 10 points on 4 of 5 from the field and contributed 4 rebounds as well. Williams pulled down 8 boards in the game with 4 of those coming on offense to keep possessions alive. Riffe had 5 rebounds and 2 key blocks while Enriquez led the Buffs in assists with 5 to round out the stat leaders for Forsan in their big district win.

The Buffs will travel to Ozona on Tuesday looking to stay undefeated in district play with a tough road test.