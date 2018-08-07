Buffs reunite at the 2018 Forsan ISD all-school reunion

Courtesy photo/Forsan graduates of the Class of 1958 gather for a picture. From left to right are: Frank Tate, Opal Boyd Stout, Ida Lou Camp Raney, Nellie Welch McDowell, and Roy Lee Newsom.Courtesy photo/Forsan graduates of the Class of 1968 gather for a picture. Back row: from left to right include Bill Crutcher, Gayland Reed, Deryl Ann Dunagan Hall, and Steve Park. Middle row: from left to right is Diana Rodman, Sherry Walraven Unger and Cheryl Click. John Dolan is shown in the front.Courtesy photo/Retired teacher Jann Stevens (left) and two of her former students, Kay Walraven Oyler (center) and Debbie Adams Riggan (right), enjoy being reunited, and share stories of past times together.Courtesy photo/Shown above are the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen, Harold Shaw and Hattie Griffith, who were honored at the reunion.
By: 
Tyler Schellie
Staff Writer
citydesk@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

(4 photos) The 2018 Forsan Reunion had a far bigger turn out than expected, reaching over 140 former students and teachers. The laughs, tears, pure joy and excitement from reuniting didn't stop on the day the reunion ended, and actually carried on for an additional day for a lot of the attendees. Many are already looking forward to the 2020 reunion.

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.

Category: