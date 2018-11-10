Buffs' season ends with hard fought loss to Stamford

Forsan had a trough test and needed a win against previously ranked Stamford. The Buffs defense was gritty all night long and put the Stamford star QB out at the half. Turnovers really hurt the Forsan upset bid and Stamford used their rushing attack to seal a 36-12 win. The Buffs end the 2018 year 1-9, but the future is extremely bright for a team that will return a majority of a young roster next season. Congratulations to these players for the effort, heart, and teamwork they showed all year. They are the embodiment of what this great game is supposed to be and the seniors have left a legacy far great than trophies or wins. They have left a legacy of what it means to play the game the right way and for the right reasons. No scoreboard could ever make these young men losers, no matter what it says.