Buffs split first two games the Forsan Tournament

The Buffs split their first two games of the Forsan Tournament on Thursday with a 10-6 loss in their first game against McCamey followed by a 6-4 win over Kermit in their second matchup of the day. Forsan showed their consistency at the plate and got 7 hits in each game and turned those hits into 6 runs in both of those match ups respectively. The Buffs played much better defensively against Kermit giving up just 4 runs on 7 hits and committing just 2 errors in contrast to the 10 runs on 10 hits they gave up to McCamey while committing 5 errors.

In Forsan's first game against McCamey, the Buffs took an early lead in the first inning on a Jonathon Gabehart 2 run RBI single to go up 4-2. McCamey answered right back and took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second an error scored one run for the Badgers and then Alexander Rodriguez hit an RBI single followed by a Brayden Fuentes RBI single, a Carson Fuentes RBI single and Salinas RBI on a fielders choice sacrifice.

Villanueva was on the mound for McCamey. Villanueva pitched four innings, allowed six runs on six hits and struck out three. Kobe Richardson toed the rubber for Forsan. Richardson went four innings, allowed nine runs on eight hits and struck out three in the loss. Russell Welch threw one inning in relief for the Buffs out of the bullpen.

Sawyer Stallings went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Buffs in hits. McCamey was exceptional at the plate racking up 10 hits in the game. Fuentes led the Badgers with three hits in four at bats.

In the Buffs' second game Thursday they turned thing around and pulled off a nice 6-4 win over Kermit. Forsan took the lead in the bottom of the second on a 2 run error by the Yellowjackets to go up 2-0 heading into the third. The Buffs got another run in the bottom of the third on a fielders choice RBI by Major Stockton after holding Kermit scoreless in the top of the inning to go up 3-0.

The Yellowjackets made up some ground in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly by Davilla and a RBI single by Ramirez to cut the Forsan lead to 3-2. Kermit held the Buff scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, and tied the game at at 3-3 in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth Forsan answered with a huge 3 run inning to retake the lead 6-3. Stockton drove in a run on a RBI single followed by an RBI sacrifice by Brandon Valdez and an RBI single by Maverick Yanez. Kermit scored another run in the top of the sixth, but couldn't close the gap and the Buffs took the win 6-4 in a tight back and forth battle.

Russell Welch led things off on the pitcher's mound for Forsan. Welch threw five innings, allowed 3 runs on 7 hits and struck out one. The Buffs really cut down on their errors in the game and that played a key part in them getting the victory. Stockton and Yanez led the Buffs in hits with two each while Kobe Richardson swiped two of the five stolen bases for Forsan to lead the team in bags.

Forsan will continue their play today with two more games. The Buffs' first game will be at 10 a.m. against Edgewood followed by a 2 p.m. matchup against Muenster.