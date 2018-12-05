Buffs Sweep Borden County with wins for Boys and Girls teams

The Buffs and Lady Buffs hosted the Borden County Coyotes and Lady Coyotes to Forsan Tuesday evening. In the boys game Kobe Richardson took control of the game early and never looked back. Richardson led all scorers with 36 points while grabbing 5 rebounds, 6 steals and dishing out 5 assists. In the first quarter both teams found success on offense and pushed the pace to end the quarter tied 13-13. In the second quarter Forsan's tough team defense really started to show and they held the Coyotes to just 6 points in the period while scoring 12 of their own to take a 25-19 lead into the half.

Coming out of the half, the Buffs went right back to work on defense holding Borden under 10 points for the second straight quarter while scoring a game best 17 points of their own in the period to take a 42-28 lead heading into the fourth.

In the final period the Coyotes made a push scoring 17 points in the final quarter, but it was too little too late as the Buffs held them off with 11 points of their own and played tight defense down the stretch to hold on for a nice 53-45 home win. Jonothan Gabehart had 6 points and 5 boards in the game with Paul Evans leading the team in rebounds with 10.

In the girls game the Evans sister put together another great performance that was pretty one sided the entire contest and came out with an impressive 55-33 win over the Lady Coyotes. The Lady Buffs great shooting, disciplined defense and stellar rebounding make them a tough matchup for anybody, and with the Evans sisters continuing to play off each others strengths this team has a lot of upside moving forward.