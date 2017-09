The Forsan Buffaloes made their way to Stanton Friday night where they dominated the Stanton Buffaloes with a balanced attack through the air and on the ground.

With the win, Forsan improves to 2-1 for the season and will host Reagan County on Friday, September 22. Their game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

