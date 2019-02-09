Buffs win 24th straight district home game and are awarded their 3rd straight district crown

Coach Richardson got career win number 200, and the Buffs increased their district home win streak to an astounding 24 straight games. “We got to cut down the nets and celebrate another great season on our home court. I gotta say it was a good day” said Buffs’ Coach Richardson. Congratulation to Forsan for winning their third straight district title and continuing their dominance on the hardwood in district 7-2A. The Buffs will travel to Eldorado to close out district play looking to get one last win to stay undefeated in district 7-2A this season.