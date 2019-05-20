Building Hope - Mixer for CASA set for May 22

By ANNA GUTIERREZ

Staff Writer

CASA of West Texas is having a Building Hope Mixer CASA Capital Campaign, A Party with a Purpose, on Wednesday, May 22, from 5-7 p.m. The event will be at Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 821 W. Interstate 20, who is also hosting the event.

“What we’re doing is raising funds to help fund a new building,” says Staci Roseberry, CASA of West Texas Development Director. “Right now we’re renting, but we were donated some lots. We’re inviting everyone, the entire community, to come learn how they can help fund the new building.”

Being in foster care can be a very frightening experience for children. They need an adult who will speak up in their best interests, which is what CASA volunteers do.

Children are being turned away in this area due to a lack of volunteers. Two new volunteers were sworn in earlier this week, but there is a great demand for more. There are no prerequisites to becoming a CASA Volunteer except for being at least 21 years-old, pass an extensive background check, and complete 30 hours of volunteer training.

For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.