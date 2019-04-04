The Coahoma Bulldog baseball and Bulldogette softball teams attended a team building seminar by motivational speaker Jim “The Rookie” Morris on Wednesday night in Stanton. Morris was the head baseball coach of the Reagan County Owls in 1999 when he made a promise to his team that if they won the district championship, he would try out for Major League Baseball. His team won and Morris kept his promise. At the age of 35, Morris signed with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and had a brief career in the Major Leagues. His story was turned into a major motion picture, “The Rookie.” The event on Wednesday was sponsored by Franklin and Sons and the Stanton Buffalo Athletic Booster Club.