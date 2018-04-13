Bulldog golfers take 2nd in District

The Coahoma High School golf team ended the season with a solid outing at the second round of 5 3A District contest held Monday, April 9, at Shady Oaks Golf Club in Baird, Texas.

Senior Mason Moore led the Bulldogs carding a round of 99 at the meet. Earlier, Moore shot 93 at the first round of district contest held March 27, at Comanche Trail Golf Course.

Overall, Coahoma team 1 placed 5th and Coahoma team 2 placed 6th at the meet.

Individual results (Coahoma only)

Boys

Coahoma team No. 1, listed by 1st round, 2nd round, and total

Mason Moore, 93, 99, 192; Taylor Barnes, 96, 115, 211; Tyler McFall, 108, 108, 216; Bryson Cline, 104, 106, 210; and Cutter Atkins, 124, 137, 261.

Coahoma team No. 2, listed by 1st round, 2nd round, and total

A.J. Guiterrez, 108 *; David Davis*, 122; Aaron Turnbough, 121, 127, 248; Grayson Glidewell, 116, 138, 254.

Girls

listed by 1st round, 2nd round, and total,

Kirah Kimball, 137, 138, 275; Providence Dickson, 137*

* Did not compete in second round