Bulldogettes clip Lady Hawks 11-1

The Coahoma Bulldogettes stretched their win streak to four with an 11-1 victory over the Wall Lady Hawks Tuesday.

With Kenleigh Janeway and Cassie Grant on the mound, the Bulldogettes effectively shut down the Lady Hawks offensive lineup holding them to just four hits and one run for the game.

Janeway went one inning, allowed two hits, one run and struck out one. C. Grant came in as relief and pitched for six innings. She surrendered two hits, no runs and struck out 10.

Sydney Rinard led the Bulldogettes at bat. She went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, a triple and a double. Madison Rodgers, Caitlyn Corley, and Macee Grant also belted a double each for Coahoma.

Next: Bulldogettes (4-1) will open 5-3A district play on Tuesday, March 5, against the Lady Bulldogs (8-3) at Clyde.

COAHOMA 11, WALL 1

COAHOMA 143 003 0 -- 11, 7, 1 (R,H,E)

WALL 100 000 0 -- 1,4,8 (R,H,E)

W —Cassie Grant, L —Taylor Hunt. 2B — CHS — Sydney Rinard, Madison Rodgers, Caitlyn Corley, Macee Grant, WHS — Izzy Vera. 3B — CHS — Rinard. SB — CHS — C. Grant, Kaylor Green, Julia Cortez, Rodgers 2, Corley, M. Grant, WHS — Izzy Vera, Trinitye Ruebsamen, Taylor Hunt, Bazleah Higgins.

Pitches-Strikes: CHS — C. Grant 98-59, K. Janeway 24-15, WHS — Hunt 113-70.