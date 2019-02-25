Bulldogettes come away with two big wins on Saturday

Lexi Montelongo hammered a home run to bring in two runs and end the Bulldogette/LadyCat game in the bottom of the six inning on Saturday.

The Coahoma High School senior went on to hit a second homer later in the day against the Forsan Lady Buffs in the second inning. The Bulldogettes won both non-district games against Littlefield (19-8) and Forsan (11-3).

Game 1: Coahoma 19, Littlefield 8

Hitters for both teams kept the the game close for the first two innings.

The LadyCats pulled ahead in the top of the third (5-7) after a bunt by Tiffany Lopez allowed two of her teammates time to score, but the Bulldogettes came back strong in the bottom of the third inning.

Sydney Rinard singled on a pop fly to second base giving Cassie Grant time to cross home plate and tie the game at 7-7 . Two batters later, Madison Rodgers hits a three-bagger on a line drive to center field bringing home Rinard and Kaylor Green. Montelongo and Jaydan Mann brought in two more runs before the end of the inning.

From then on, the Bulldogettes kept the LadyCats to one run while bringing in eight over the fifth and sixth innings.

Montelongo went 5-for-5 at the plate and had four runs and 5 RBI against Littlefield. Rodgers was 3-for-4 at bat and had four runs and three RBI. Green had three runs. Mann, C. Grant, and Macee Grant had two runs each.

Kenliegh Janeway was on the mound for the Bulldogettes. She went 5-and-a-third innings, allowed 11 hits, eight runs and had five strikeouts. C. Grant got the credit for the save. She pitched a two-thirds of an inning and allowed one hit.

1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E

Littlefield 2 2 3 0 0 1 8 12 6

Coahoma 3 2 6 0 5 3 19 19 2

W — Kenliegh Janeway, L — Geyah Garza. 2B — CHS — Cassie Grant, Lexi Montelongo 2, Jaydan Mann, Madison Rodgers, Alex Bailey. 3B — CHS —Rodgers, LHS — Tiffany Lopez. HR — CHS — Montelongo. SB — CHS — Montelongo 3, Mann 3, Kaylor Green 2, Sydney Rinard 2, LHS — Lopez, Garza.

Pitching IP H R ER BB SO

K. Janeway 5.1 11 8 5 1 5

C. Grant 0.2 1 0 0 0 0

Pitches-Strikes: Janeway 89-64, C. Grant 5-5.

Game 2: Coahoma 11, Forsan 3

With Cassie Grant on the mound and a strong defense on the field, the Bulldogettes kept the Forsan Lady Buffs scoreless through five innings before Brennan East singled on a hard grounder to left field to bring home Kayla Morin for Forsan’s first run of the game.

Forsan earned two more runs when both Aubrie Smith and Taylyn Still scored on a steal of home in different plays. C. Grant struck out the last batter to end the top of the sixth inning.

Coahoma’s Madison Rodgers went 4-for-4 at bat and had three runs for the game. Her teammate Macee Grant was 2-for-3 and had two runs. Lexi Montelongo, Jaydan Mann, Sydney Rinard and Caitlyn Corley collected an RBI each.

Besides towing the rubber for the Bulldogettes, C. Grant had one run and two RBI. She allowed four hits and three runs while striking out six over seven innings.

With the wins on Saturday, Coahoma is now 3-1. Next: The Bulldogettes travel to Wall on Tuesday. Game time is 4 p.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Forsan 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 4 1

Coahoma 5 1 1 1 0 3 0 11 12 2

W — Cassie Grant, L — Aubrie Smith. 2B — CHS — Sydney Rinard, Madison Rogers, FHS — Taylyn Still. HR — Lexi Montelongo. SB — CHS — C. Grant, Montelongo 3, Jaydan Mann 3, Rinard, Rodgers 4, Alex Bailey, Caitlyn Corley 2, Macee Grant 2, FHS — Kayla Morin, Smith, Still.

Pitching IP H R ER SO

C. Grant 7.0 4 3 0 6

Pitches-Strikes: C. Grant 76-55.

Pitching IP H R ER SO

Smith 6.0 12 11 10 3

Pitches-Strikes: A. Smith 105-67