Bulldogettes come up short against Plowgirls

ROSCOE — The Coahoma Bulldogettes fell to the Roscoe Plowgirls Tuesday night 37-45.

The Bulldogettes started the game off strong taking a 3-point lead over the Plowgirls (12-9) by the end of the first quarter. Kenzi Canales struck first with a 2-point shot then Abbie Lopez capitalized off a rebound to give Coahoma a slight 4-2 lead

The Plowgirls were quick to answer tying the score 4-all, however, Paige Atkins netted two goals in a row then Cassie Grant and Caitlyn Corley piled on to up the score 12-9 in Coahoma’s favor.

Coahoma continued to attack the net in the second quarter thanks to a pair of baskets by Jovi Gonzales and one by Corley to pad the lead 18-12 for the Bulldogettes. By mid-quarter, the Plowgirls regrouped and went on a 10-point run to take over the game.

Coahoma surged back after Cassie Grant nailed a 3-point basket and later capitalized on a free throw to knot the score 22-all. By the time both teams headed to the locker room for the half, the Plowgirls had a slight 22-25 advantage in a very close game.

Returning for the second half, Roscoe pulled away in the third quarter netting 13 points to Coahoma’s 7. That run for the Plowgirls ensured their victory as Coahoma couldn’t overcome the 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Caitlyn Corley led Coahoma with 9 points and teammate Cassie Grant added 8 for the night.

Earlier in the evening, the JV Bulldogettes won their match against Roscoe.

Next: The Bulldogettes take on Jim Ned at home Friday.

COAHOMA 37; ROSCOE 45

Coahoma: 12, 10, 7, 8 — 37

Roscoe: 9, 16, 13, 7 — 45

Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley 9, Paige Atkins 6, Jovi Gonzales 6, Kenzi Canales 6; Cassie Grant 8; Abbie Lopez 2.

Roscoe — S. Cambridge 4; R. Sheriden 2; J. Pena 9; V. Martinez 9; B. Wilkerson 10; S. Cambridge 11.

Free Throws — Coahoma 4-8; Roscoe 10-20; 3-Point Goals — Coahoma 1 (Grant); Roscoe 1 (Pena); Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 15; Roscoe 14.