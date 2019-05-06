Bulldogettes end postseason run with heartbreaking 13-12 loss to Henrieta

The Coahoma Bulldogettes ended their season Saturday night with a 13-12 heartbreaking loss to the Henrietta Lady Bearcats in the Region I-3A area series.

The Bulldogettes entered into the contest knowing they needed a win to keep their postseason drive alive after their 10-0 loss to Henrietta in Game One of the series held Friday night. Coahoma’s big bats got to work earlier, but so did the Lady Bearcats.

As the night progressed the game came down to the batting line up because pitchers for both teams were working with a narrow strike zone all night long. In fact, a total of three strikeouts were made in the game from 86 at bats. Bulldogette pitcher Cassie Grant got one strikeout while Henrietta earned two the entire game.

The match was intense from the start and the lead changed six times. The Bulldogettes looked like they put away the game with a big six-run, seventh inning as they headed back to the outfield looking for just three outs to force a third game. Unfortunately, Henrietta roared back with an eight run rally to capture the win.

Freshman Madison Rodgers was on fire for the Bulldogettes. She went 3-for-4 at bat with two runs scored, three RBIs, a double, and three steals. Last year’s Texas All-Star and Cisco signee Jaydan Mann ended her last game for Coahoma going 3-for-5 with one run scored, two RBIs, a double, and a steal.

Left field outfielder Macee Grant went 3-for-5 with a double, and one run scored. Kalor Green went 3-for-4 with two runs score, one RBI, and a steal.

Third baseman Lexi Montelongo went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, one RBI, one steal and two successful bunts. Catcher Kenzi Canales was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a double. Alex Bailey went 1-for-4 with one run scored, and two RBIs for the evening.

With the conclusion of the season, the Bulldogettes will say goodbye to four seniors — Mann, Grant, Montelongo, and Julia Cortez. Head softball coach Alex Orosco gave credit to his team’s successful season to the leadership of these four players.

Coahoma ends the year 7-3 in district, 17-7 for the season, a Bi-District Championship trophy and a 25th consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Game 2

COAHOMA 12, HENRIETTA 13

Coahoma: 030 030 6 -- 12 18 1

Henrietta: 111 200 8 -- 13 17 0

W — K’Lynn Burleson, L — Cassie Grant. 2B: Coahoma — Jaydan Mann, Kenzi Canales, Macee Grant, Madison Rodgers; Henrietta — Kalico Burkes 2, K. Halter, Camrin Byers. 3B: Henrietta — K. Burleson. SB: Coahoma — Rodgers 3, Mann, Lexi Montelongo, Kaylor Green. Pitches-Strikes: Coahoma — Grant 124-75; Henrietta — H. Hogan 84-51, K. Burleson 64-29.

Game 1

HENRIETTA 10, COAHOMA 0

Henrietta: 203 41 -- 10 11 1

Coahoma: 000 00 -- 0 2 2

W — H. Hogan, L — MaKynlee Overton. 2B:Henrietta — Kailey Barnard 2, K'Lyn Burleson. HR: Henrietta — Kylee Erickson. SB: Henrietta — K. Halter. Pitches-Strikes: Coahoma — Overton 69-45, Grant 39-24; Henrietta — H. Hogan 64-35.