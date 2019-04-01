Bulldogettes fall to Clyde

2018 5-3A district co-champions Coahoma and Clyde met for the second time this season on Friday, and it was the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs who came up on top 3-0 over the Bulldogettes in a hard-fought game of softball.

The game came down to a pitcher’s duel between Coahoma’s MaKynlee Overton and Clyde’s Kaitlyn Turner as well as great defensive fielding by the two cohesive softball teams. For the first two and half innings, Overton and Turner quickly got outs and kept the bases empty. In fact, Overton got the first hit of the game with a grounder to left field.

However, it was Coahoma’s only recorded hit for the game. Clyde got eight hits off of Overton, but only capitalized with three runs and that came in the top of the fourth when Peyton Lee walloped a three RBI homer over the left field fence.

Overton went seven innings in the circle and struck out seven batters. She threw 110 pitches and got 61 strikes.

With the loss, the Bulldogettes fall 4-3 for district play and 10-5 in the overall season. Clyde continues to have a perfect 7-0 district season and is 18-5 overall.

Next: Coahoma at Jim Ned, 5 p.m. Friday.

CLYDE 3, COAHOMA 0

Clyde: 000 300 0 -- 3 8 0

Coahoma: 000 000 0 -- 0 1 4

W — Kaitlyn Turner, L — MaKynlee Overton. 2B: Clyde — Sydnee Leverich, Peyton Lee. HR: Clyde — Kaelyn Miller, SB: Clyde — Londen Brashear. Pitches-Strikes: Clyde — Turner 79-57; Coahoma — Overton 110-66; Batters Faced: Clyde — Turner 22; Coahoma — Overton 31.