The Coahoma Bulldogettes lost to Henrietta Saturday after a late-in-the-game come back propelled the Lady Bearcats to a 4-3 victory in area play.

Henrietta took the series 2 games to 1 ending Coahoma’s season. Coahoma ends the season Bi-District champions with a record 19-5. The Bulldogettes only lost one game in district play.

