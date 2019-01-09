Bulldogettes fall to Lady Tigers

COAHOMA — Madison Rodgers kicked off a 16-point scoring drive in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogettes Tuesday night, but the last minute push wasn’t enough and Coahoma lost 43-26 to the Anson Lady Tigers in 5-3A District action.

After Coahoma was held to just 10 points over three quarters, Rodgers, a freshman playing in her first varsity game, nailed a 3-point shot with 5:46 left in the game. That action ignited a fire under Coahoma.

Paige Atkins followed by sinking the ball for 2 while being fouled. The Coahoma senior then successfully converted the the free throw to add one more point. Rodgers struck next burying a second 3-point basket followed by two more field goals. Cassie Grant ended the night for Coahoma by dropping in the last basket from behind the arc.

Rodgers had a game high of 13 points for the night.

Next: The Coahoma squad travels to Colorado City to take on the Lady Wolves in district action Friday.

ANSON 43, COAHOMA 26

Anson: 15, 9, 12, 7 -- 43

Coahoma: 3, 2, 5, 16 -- 26

Anson — Hannah Jones 6, Trista McIntire 14, Gracie Fagin 15, Valerie Fells 6, McKynsee Nash 2.

Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley 4, Paige Atkins 3, Madison Rodgers 13, Abbie Lopez 2, Cassie Grant 4.

Free Throws — Anson 5-8, Coahoma 7-13 ; Three-Point Goals — Anson 6 (Fagin 3, McIntire 2, Jones), Coahoma 3 (Rodgers 2, Grant); Total Fouls — Anson 12, Coahoma 12.

Bulldogettes JV falls to Lady Tigers

COAHOMA — The Bulldogettes JV team fell to Anson Tuesday night 28-14.

Layla Salinas and Katlyn Johnson both netted 5 points each to lead the Coahoma squad in scoring. Salinas also sank a 3-point shot in the third quarter.

Next: The JV squad heads east to take on the Lady Wolves Friday in Colorado City.

ANSON 28 , COAHOMA 14

Anson: 3, 10, 5, 10 -- 28

Coahoma: 4, 2, 4, 4 -- 14

Anson — Burke 6, Rodriguez 2, Hagler 5, Hernandez 4, Maldonado 2, Mitchell 2, Wilburn 4, Gallentine 2, Lomas 1.

Coahoma — Layla Salinas 5, Katlyn Johnson 5, Kaylie Kaczyk 4.

Free Throws — Anson 4-12, Coahoma 1-10 ; Three-Point Goals —Coahoma 1 (Salinas); Total Fouls — Anson 13, Coahoma 8.