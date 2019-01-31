Bulldogettes fall to Stanton 49-18

The Bulldogettes fell to the Stanton Lady Buffaloes 49-18 Tuesday night.

Stanton took control of the game early on scoring double digits in all four quarters of play and effectively stop the Coahoma girls squad at the post.

Caitlyn Corley led the Bulldogettes with six points while Abbie Lopez had five and Cassie Grant added another four to the scoreboard.

Next: The Bulldogettes head to Anson for their second go-round against the Lady Tigers Tuesday.

STANTON 49, COAHOMA 18

Stanton: 16, 12, 7, 14 -- 49

Coahoma: 6, 2, 4, 6 -- 18

Stanton — Victoria Alvizo 2, Gaby Rodriguez 17, Kenzi Spinks 1, Ariel Ramos 2, Katie Harris 8, Payden North 4, Emma Dunn 7, Kirsten Church 8.

Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley 6, Madison Rogers 3, Abbie Lopez 5, Cassie Grant 4.

Free Throws — Stanton 12-19, Coahoma 3-8; Three-Point Goals — Stanton 5 (Rodriguez 4, Harris), Coahoma 1 (Grant); Total Team Fouls — Stanton 15, Coahoma 20.

Bulldogettes JV fall to Lady Buffs

COAHOMA — The Coahoma Bulldogettes JV team lost to Stanton Tuesday night, 30-16.

Vada Cortez had a game high of 12 points for the Coahoma team. Next: The girls JV squad heads to Anson on Friday for their last away game of the season.

STANTON , COAHOMA 16

Stanton: 6, 9, 6, 9 -- 30

Coahoma: 6, 2, 4, 4 -- 16

Stanton — M. Brooks 1, K. Villa 10, S. Denson 2, N. Taylor 2, H. Vera Cruz 6, A. Flores 2, A. Bratcher 7.

Coahoma — Katlyn Johnson 4, Vada Cortez 12

Free Throws — Stanton 4-9 , Coahoma 2-6 ; Three-Point Goals — Stanton (Villa), ; Total Team Fouls — Stanton 11, Coahoma 10.