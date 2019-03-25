Bulldogettes grab two big district wins

The Bulldogettes were on a roll this past weekend with a big 18-5 district win against Colorado City on Friday and a 7-5 come-from-behind victory against a tough Haskell team on Saturday.

Coahoma batters run hot at CC

COLORADO CITY — The Coahoma Bulldogette batting line up ran hot on Friday belting out 17 hits and four triples against the Colorado City Lady Wolves.

Madison Rodgers started off the Bulldogette offense very quickly as the first batter of the day by hitting a single on a fly ball to third base. Rodgers would go on to get four hits out five times at bat, two more singles, a triple in the fourth, and RBI, and four runs. She also stole two bases.

Jaydan Mann had a five RBI day. She went 3-for-5 at bat with a double, a triple, and two runs. Coahoma catcher Kenzi Canales worked overtime. She tripled in third and fourth innings. She went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs and one RBI.

Cassie Grant, Macee Grant, and Lexi Montelongo had multiple hits. C. Grant went 3-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a steal. M. Grant was 2-for-3 with two runs and a steal. Montelongo had two runs and two steals.

Besides leading the Bulldogettes to a victory on the mound, MaKynlee Overton also belted out a double in Coahoma’s huge nine-run fourth inning. On the mound, the Coahoma sophomore struck out six. She faced 24 batters and threw 93 pitches. She earned 60 strikes.

COAHOMA 18, COLORADO 5

Coahoma 322 92 -- 18 17 2

Colorado 200 30 -- 5 7 11

W — MaKynlee Overton, L — Riley Johnson. 2B — Coahoma —Overton, Jaydan Mann; Colorado — Marissa Reyna. 3B — Coahoma — Kenzi Canales 2, Mann, Madison Rodgers; Colorado — Riley Johnson. SB — Coahoma — Lexi Montelongo 2, Madison Rodgers 2, Cassie Grant, Macee Grant; Colorado —Nat Garcia.

Pitches-Strikes: Overton 93-60. Batters Faced 24.

Pitches-Strikes: Johnson 87-45, Madison Sims 27-21. Batters Faced Johnson 32, Sims 9.

Corley hits 6th inning homer to push Coahoma into the lead

COAHOMA — Caitlyn Corley hit her first homer of the season in the sixth inning to put the Coahoma Bulldogettes on top in a late in the game comeback against the Class 2A Haskell Maidens Saturday.

The Bulldogettes were down by two runs when Corley stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning with one out. However, Cassie Grant, who was sitting on third, stole home base during Corley’s at bat to cut the deficit down to one run.

Then Corley sent a dinger over the center field fence for two RBIs and pushed Coahoma into the lead by one run. Madison Rodgers and Sydney Rinard bumped up the Bulldogettes lead by two runs after successfully stealing home before the Maidens got the third out.

Haskell began a rally in the seventh inning getting two on base and scored one more run before Coahoma caught a runner at third base for the final out of the game.

Kenzi Canales went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Lexi Montelongo and Macee Grant both blasted doubles during a crucial part of the game to help secure the win. Montelongo went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, one run, one RBI, and a steal. M. Grant had a run and one RBI. Cassie Grant and Julia Cortez had two steals each.

Next, Coahoma travels to Merkel to take on the Lady Badgers on Tuesday for a district match. Game time is 4:30 p.m. for the varsity with the JV game to follow.

HASKELL 5, COAHOMA 7

Haskell 002 002 1 -- 5 8 1

Coahoma 200 005 x -- 7 9 2

W — MaKynlee Overton, L — Delaney Hanson. 2B — Haskell — Emma Roewe, Lauren Alexander; Coahoma — Kenzi Canales 2, Lexi Montelongo, Macee Grant. 3B — Coahoma — Montelongo. HR — Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley. SB — Haskell — Ryanna Rodriguez 2, D. Hanson; Coahoma — Cassie Grant 2, Julia Cortez 2, Montelongo, Alex Bailey, Sydney Rinard, Madison Rodgers.

Pitches-Strikes: Overton 111-65, Batters Faced 33

Pitches strikes: D. Hanson 85-54, L. Hanson 16-12. Batters Faced D. Hanson 25, L. Hanson