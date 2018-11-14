Bulldogettes lose close match to Post 43-36

COAHOMA - The Coahoma Bulldogettes (1-2) lost a heartbreaker to the Post Lady Antelopes Tuesday night as the game slipped away in the final minutes of the match. Post won 43-36.

From the start, the two teams traded the lead throughout the tight-scoring game. Neither basketball squad could get more than a small advantage before the other caught up and pulled ahead.

