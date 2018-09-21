Bulldogettes lose double header

ANDREWS - The Coahoma Bulldogettes lost a double header to Andrews and Brownfield Tuesday night.

The Coahoma varsity squad lost to Brownfield 10-25, 12-25, 10-25 and Andrews 10-25, 4-25, 12-25.

Combined varsity Stats:

Kills: Julia Mashburn, 3; Ashley Romero, 2; Kirah Kimball, 4, Jaydan Mann, 1; Sydney Rindard, 2; Caitlyn Corley, 3; Paige Atkins, 3; and Cassie Grant, 2.

Assists: Mashburn, 9; Overton, 2; Mann, 5; Rinard, 1; Corley, 1; and Grant, 1.

Blocks: Romero, 2; Overton, 1; Mann, 1; Rinard, 1; and Corley, 4;

Digs: Romero, 1; Overton 2; Corley, 4; Atkins, 1; and Grant, 5.

