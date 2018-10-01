Bulldogettes lose to Lady Wolves

The Coahoma Bulldogettes fell to 0-2 in district play after losing to the Colorado City Lady Wolves Saturday in three sets 20-25, 17-25, 18-25.

It wasn’t an easy win for the Lady Wolves thanks to a stubborn Bulldogette team. Several times during the match both squads refused to give up points by pulling out huge defensive plays to keep the rallies alive.

