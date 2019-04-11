Bulldogettes nab playoff spot with big win over Stanton

The Coahoma Bulldogettes secured a playoff berth Tuesday night with a big win over Stanton 20-0.

MaKynlee Overton threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogettes in the five-inning run-rule called game and got 13 strikeouts.

Madison Rodgers led Coahoma on offense. She was 3-for-3 at bat with three runs, and two RBIs. Cassie Grant was 2-for-3 with three runs, one RBI and the CHS senior blasted a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Caitlyn Corley and Kenzi Canales had three runs each. Canales collected three RBIs and Corley earned two RBIs for the day.

Overall, the Bulldogettes ran the bases stealing 14 total. Jaydan Mann, Corley, and Rogers earned three each. C. Grant and Alex Bailey stole two.

Next: Coahoma heads to Anson to take on the Lady Tigers on Friday. Game time is 5 p.m.

STANTON 0, COAHOMA 20

Stanton: 000 00 -- 0 0 3

Coahoma: 570 80 -- 20 13 0

W — MaKynlee Overton. L — Victoria Carby . 2B: Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley. 3B: Coahoma — Cassie Grant. SB: Coahoma — C. Grant 2, Jaydan Mann 3, Kenzi Canales, Madison Rodgers 3, Alex Bailey 2, Corley 3. Pitches-Strikes: Overton 83-49; Stanton — Trinity Johnson 31-19; Victoria Carby 32-14; S. Savanna Hewtty 55-21 .