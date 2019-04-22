Bulldogettes nail 5th straight win

The Coahoma Bulldogettes dispatched the Merkel Lady Badgers in a five-inning, run rule victory on Thursday night to nail their fifth consecutive win.

MaKynlee Overton led the Bulldogettes in the circle getting 11 strikeouts over five innings in the 15-1 victory. She allowed only two hits, one run and no walks.

Coahoma’s big bats were very active against Merkel. The Bulldogettes got 17 hits for the evening and their best inning came in the bottom of the fourth when they drove in 11 runs.

Madison Rodgers led the Bulldogettes on offense. She went 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs, and two RBIs. Cassie Grant went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs. Jaydan Mann was 2-for-4 with a double, and two runs scored. Kaylor Green was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.

Lexi Montelongo and Macee Grant had two RBIs each. Caitlyn Corley and Kenzi Canales both hit a double for the game and brought in one run scored each.

The Bulldogettes end regular season play in second place in District 5-3A with a current record of 15-5, and 9-3 for district.

Next: Coahoma hosts Greenwood on Tuesday for a warm up game to prepare for their 25 consecutive postseason appearance.

MERKEL 1, COAHOMA 15

Merkel: 100 0 0 - - 1 2 4

Coahoma: 121(11)0 -- 15 17 0

W — MaKynlee Overton, L — Shelby Brown. 2B: Coahoma — Jaydan Mann, Kenzi Canales, Caitlyn Corley. 3B: Coahoma — Madison Rodgers. SB: Coahoma — Lexi Montelongo 2, Kenzi Canales, Kaylor Green, Alex Bailey. Pitches-Strikes: Merkel — Brown 92-57; Coahoma — Overton 65-45.