Bulldogettes place fourth in the Forsan Tip Off Classic

FORSAN - The Bulldogettes placed fourth in the Forsan Tip Off Classic gold bracket ending the three-day tournament with a 2-3 record.

Facing two tough teams on Saturday, Coahoma (3-5) fell 23-52 to Merkel in game 1 and 24-51 to Forsan in game 2.

Caitlyn Corley and MaKynlee Overton continue to lead the Bulldogettes on offense this season. Corley had a game high of 11 points for the Coahoma team against the Lady Buffs and Overton led the Bulldogettes with 11 points in the Merkel game. Macee Grant hit a 3-point basket in the third quarter of the game against Merkel.

Next: Coahoma returns to Forsan on Tuesday to face off a second time with the Lady Buffs on their own territory. The JV game begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Game 2

Coahoma vs Forsan.

Points per Quarter

Coahoma: 1, 6, 9, 8 - 24

Forsan: 15, 13, 16, 7 - 51

Individual points - Coahoma, Caitlyn Corley, 11; Cassie Grant, 6; Kenzi Canales, 2; Ashley Romero, 2; Macee Grant, 2; MaKynlee Overton, 1 - Forsan, M.Evans, 13; M. Willard, 12; R. Evans, 9; M. Arzate, 6; E. Garcia, 4; T. Spivey, 3; M. Smith, 2; B. Lindsey, 2.

Free Throws - Coahoma 4-10; Forsan 5-8; 3-point goals - Forsan 2 (R. Evans, M. Evans); Total Fouls - Coahoma - 7; Forsan - 13; Fouled out - None

Game 1

Coahoma vs Merkel

Points per Quarter

Coahoma: 7, 5, 5, 6 - 23

Merkel: 17, 12, 10, 13 - 52

Individual Points - Coahoma, MaKynlee Overton, 11; Macee Grant, 5; Ashley Romero, 4; Caitlyn Corley, 2; Cassie Grant, 1; - Merkel, Pursley, 17; O’Malley, 10; White 6; Hays, 6; Salazar, 5; Gilbreath, 3; Freeman, 3; White, 2.

Free Throws - Coahoma 6- 12; Merkel 3-10; 3-point goals - Coahoma - 1 (M. Grant); Merkel 7 (Pursley, 3, Hays, 2, Salazar, Freeman), Total Fouls - Coahoma - 13 ; Merkel - 12; Fouled out - None