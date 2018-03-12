Bulldogettes split doubleheader with Lady Cats

GAME 1

Coahoma 6 - Ballinger 0

A big fifth inning at bat helped the Bulldogettes pick up their seventh victory for non-district play. MaKynlee Overton pitched her second shutout of the season with the 6-0 win.

Pitchers for both teams gave a solid performance at the mound for the majority of the game making it a tough day at the plate for would be hitters. The Bulldogettes managed to bring in two runs before heading into the top of the fifth inning thanks to Cassie Grant and Ashley Romero. Grant doubled in the second inning after blasting a line drive to center field to bring in MaKynlee Overton. Romero sent the ball flying for an inside the park home run in the fourth.

The Bulldogettes offense hit top speed in the fifth inning. With one out, MaKayla Overton belted a triple on the first pitch to center field. Now with a runner in scoring position, Chloe Starr knocked a single on a fly ball to right field giving MaKayla Overton time to cross home plate. A double by Kamri Kemper and a single by MaKynlee Overton left the Bulldogettes with a 6-0 advantage before the inning was out.

After that, both pitchers shut down the game at the plate allowing only 2 hits in the next two-and-half innings.

MaKynlee Overton gets the credit for the win. She threw 91 pitches, allowed no runs from 4 hits and got 11 strikeouts over 7 innings. She faced 26 batters and threw 65 strikes and one walk. Grant and Kemper both are credited with a double each.

For full coverage and stats for both games, please see Monday's paper.