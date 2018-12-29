Bulldogettes split first day of Reagan Co. tourney

BIG LAKE — The Coahoma Bulldogettes split their first two games of the Mary Tatum Holiday Classic basketball tournament Friday.

Game 2

The Bulldogettes lost to the Fort Stockton Lady Prowlers 45-62 in the second game of the day.

After falling behind by 20 points at the end of the first quarter, Coahoma made a major comeback in the second narrowing the score to a 9-point deficit by the half. Caitlyn Corley and Abbie Lopez led the Bulldogettes to a 16-point drive while Coahoma kept the Lady Prowlers to 5.

Corley and Lopez scored 5 points each. Kenzi Canales added 4 more and Paige Atkins hit the goal for 2 to help Coahoma claw back from the huge hole left after the first quarter. The Lady Prowlers regrouped for the second half to hold on to the win.

Corley had a game high of 13 points for the Bulldogettes followed closely by Lopez with 12. Corley also nailed two 3-point goals while Macee Grant added one from behind the arc.

COAHOMA 45, FORT STOCKTON 62

Coahoma: 7, 16, 6, 16 — 45

Fort Stockton: 27, 5, 19, 12 — 62

Coahoma — Macee Grant 4, Caitlyn Corley 13, Paige Atkins 4, Jovi Gonzales 2, Kenzi Canales 10, Abbie Lopez 12.

Free Throws — Coahoma 12-22, Fort Stockton 9-22; Three-Point Goals — Coahoma 3 (Corley 2, Grant), Fort Stockton 5 (B. Rodriguez 4, K. Salmon 1) ; Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 16, Fort Stockton 15.

Game 1

The Coahoma Bulldogettes handily won against the Marfa Lady Shorthorns 44-12 in their opening game of the tournament.

By halftime, the Bulldogettes had built a substantial lead of 23-4 over the Lady Shorthorns. Overall the Coahoma girls squad was dominate at the net while keeping Marfa to single digits on the scoreboard throughout four quarters of play.

Corley had a game high of 13 points for the Bulldogettes followed by Lopez with 10.

Next: The Bulldogettes will finish the tournament on Saturday.

COAHOMA 44, MARFA 12

Coahoma: 8, 15, 11, 10 — 44

Marfa: 4, 1, 4, 3 — 12

Coahoma — Macee Grant 9, Caitlyn Corley 13, Paige Atkins 4, Jovi Gonzales 2, Kenzi Canales 6, Abbie Lopez 10.

Marfa — Citalali Sanchez 2, Kaci Florez 2, Brianna Sanchez 2, Kendra Serrano 3, Alexia Marquez 3.

Free Throws — Coahoma 7-12; Marfa 4-12; Three-Point Goals — Coahoma 1 (Grant); Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 13; Marfa 11.