Bulldogettes win 5 3A District co-championship

Clyde - The Coahoma Bulldogettes walked onto the Clyde softball field Friday knowing they were about the to play the best team in District 5 3A. The Lady Bulldogs were undefeated in the district and most of their wins were with double digit runs.

At the end of the game, the Coahoma girls left the field with a 9-1 victory and clinched a slice of the 5 3A District Championship.

For full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.