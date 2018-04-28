Bulldogettes win Bi-District Championship

SAN ANGELO - MaKynlee Overton belted an out-of-the-park home run in the sixth inning to salt away a Coahoma 11-1 victory over the Bangs Lady Dragons Friday for the Bi-District Championship. Bulldogettes Head Coach Alex Orosco gave his team all the credit for the win. “I think the girls are ready,” Orosco said. We are playing good ball. We’re ready to go.”

Next: the Coahoma girls will move on to area play and face the winner of the Henrietta-Breckinridge game.

