Bulldogettes win big with a 10-0 victory over the Lady Matadors

Lexi Montelongo hit her fifth homer of the season Friday night to lead the Coahoma Bulldogettes to a run-rule win against the Lubbock Estacado Lady Matadors 10-0.

With the Bulldogettes up by two runs, Montelongo walked up to the plate as the first batter in the bottom of the third inning and blasted a dinger on a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence. The Coahoma big bats then broke open the game with a seven-run fourth inning. Bringing in the last two runs of the game was Sydney Rinard who took full advantage of Estacado’s multiple errors to run all four bases ,from her single grounder to center field.

Cassie Grant and MaKynlee Overton combined efforts to pitch the shutout for the Bulldogettes. C. Grant threw 39 pitches, earned 27 strikes and had no hits or runs for the first three innings. Overton made her season debut Friday coming in as relief in the fourth inning. Overton threw 27 pitches and got 19 strikes. She sacrificed only one hit in the game when Estacado’s pitcher Victoria Quintana doubled in the fourth.

C. Grant led the Bulldogettes on offense going 3-for-3 at bat with two RBI and one run. Montelongo went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBI along with her home run. Rinard was 1-for-2 with three runs and one RBI.

Coahoma is now 5-2 in the season. Next: The Bullodgettes will travel to Pecos on Monday for a non-district match against the Lady Eagles. The game begins at 1 p.m.

ESTACADO 0, COAHOMA 10

Estacado 000 00 -- 0 1 6

Coahoma 111 70 -- 10 9 0

W — Cassie Grant, L — Victoria Quintana. 2B — EHS — Quintana. HR — CHS — Lexi Montelongo. SB — CHS — C. Grant 2, Montelongo, Madison Rodgers.

Pitches-Strikes: CHS — C. Grant 39-27; Overton 27-19; EHS — Quintana 85-45.