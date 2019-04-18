Bulldogettes win big against Lady Wolves

The Bulldogette varsity softball team captured second place in District 5-3A on Tuesday night with a decisive win against the Colorado City Lady Wolves, 13-0.

MaKynlee Overton pitched five scoreless innings for the Bulldogettes, struck out three and only gave up two hits. The Bulldogettes got on the scoreboard early and often to ensure the win in five innings.

The first batter of the day for Coahoma was Madison Rodgers, who was also the first person to score a run after she stole home off of a wild pitch in the first inning. Jaydan Mann soon followed on another steal of home

However, it was a big six-run second inning that broke open the game for the Bulldogettes. Rodgers, Mann, and Caitlyn Corley all batted in runs. Bulldogette batters earned five more runs total in the third and fourth innings.

Coahoma’s big bats were not the only arsenal on display. The Bulldogettes made some outstanding defensive plays to cut short any Colorado City rally. In the first inning, outfielder Kaylor Green made a diving catch for a hard hit fly ball by Colorado City’s Riley Johnson for the third out. Third baseman Lexi Montelongo went airborne to stopped a fast moving line drive to prevent a base hit and end the third inning for the Lady Wolves.

Rodgers went 2-for-2 at the plate with four runs, one RBI and two steals. Montelongo was 2-for-3 with one run, one RBI and two steals. Jaydan Man was 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs. The Bulldogettes ran wild on the base paths stealing 14 for the night. Cassie Grant led Coahoma with four stolen bases.

Following the game, the Bulldogette JV team continued their undefeated district run by winning against Colorado City 16-0.

COLORADO 0, COAHOMA 13

Colorado: 000 00 -- 0 2 1

Coahoma: 263 20 -- 13 8 0

W — MaKynlee Overton. L — Riley Johnson. SB: Colorado — Harlee Hagg. Coahoma — Cassie Grant 4, Lexi Montelongo 2, Jaydan Mann 2, Sydney Rinard, Madison Rodgers 2, Alex Bailey, Macee Grant 2. Pitches-Strikes: Colorado — Johnson 117-52; Coahoma — Overton 71-51